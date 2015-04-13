* Jana says chip unit "essentially worthless" at current
valuation
* Hedge Fund says it has had "constructive dialogue" with
Qualcomm
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Supriya Kurane and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
April 13 Hedge fund Jana Partners said on Monday
that Qualcomm Inc's chip business was "essentially
worthless" at current valuations and pressed the company to spin
it off from its patent-licensing business to "restore investor
confidence."
Jana also wants Qualcomm to cut costs, accelerate a share
buyback, improve disclosures and refresh its board, the New
York-based firm said in a quarterly letter to investors.
"We believe that the board and management recognize the need
to address its historical underperformance and improve investor
perceptions of the company," Jana said.
While the buyback is a good step, Qualcomm needs to do more,
including considering strategic deals, Jana said.
Jana, which has investments totaling about $11 billion, said
it owned about 4.4 million Qualcomm shares after investing about
$2 billion in the company. (1.usa.gov/1H05TD5)
Responding to Jana's comments, Qualcomm said it was
committed to "maintaining an active dialogue with all
stockholders."
The company, which has a market value of $114 billion,
reiterated plans to buy back $15 billion in shares, with $10
billion earmarked for the next 12 months.
Qualcomm's chip business is facing intense competition in a
crowded smartphone-chip market.
Earlier this year, longtime customer Samsung Electronics Co
opted to use an internally developed processor for
its new Galaxy S6 smartphone rather than Qualcomm's latest
Snapdragon mobile chip.
Qualcomm's chips business has also been facing regulatory
scrutiny in China. The company agreed to pay a fine of $975
million in February, ending a 14-month Chinese government
investigation into anti-competitive practices.
"Qualcomm has been accused of bundling, that is giving you a
kickback on the chip if you pay them for royalties or vice
versa, which is not considered a good way to do business in most
countries," Charter Equity Research analyst Edward Snyder said.
Qualcomm's shares were marginally down at $68.99 in
afternoon trading.
Jana said at Qualcomm's current stock price, the chipset
business was essentially worthless and could be valued better by
partial or full separation of the businesses.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Jana was putting
pressure on Qualcomm to break up. (on.wsj.com/1EsowPH)
Most of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling chips that
enable phones to communicate with carrier networks, but most of
its profit comes from licensing patents for its CDMA cellphone
technology.
(Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Anupama Dwivedi and Ted
Kerr)