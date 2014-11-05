SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Qualcomm Inc
posted slightly higher fiscal fourth-quarter revenue that missed
analysts' expectations as the leading mobile chipmaker focused
on growing demand in China for low-cost smartphones.
The chipmaker on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter revenue
of $6.69 billion, up 3 percent from the year-ago period.
Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of
$7.016 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Qualcomm posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.89 billion,
up 26 percent from a year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share
were $1.11. Its non-GAAP earnings were $1.26 per share.
