By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Qualcomm Inc
warned on Wednesday that an antitrust investigation and problems
collecting royalties could harm its business in China next year
and it also disclosed new regulatory investigations in the
United States and Europe.
China's expanding high-speed 4G network is driving demand
for smartphones with leading-edge technology, but Qualcomm's
opportunities have been clouded by an 11-month-old antitrust
investigation there.
Wall Street is worried. Qualcomm could face a fine of more
than $1 billion in China as a result of the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) investigation, and the company
could be forced to make concessions that would hurt its highly
profitable business of charging royalties on phones that use its
patents.
Qualcomm also said it faces a new probe by the European
Commission about rebates and other financial incentives in the
sale of its chips. Another preliminary investigation by the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission concerns a potential breach of
licensing terms, the company said.
On Wednesday, Qualcomm's shares slid about 6 percent at
$72.50 in extended trading from a $77.20 close on the Nasdaq.
"We're continuing to cooperate with the NDRC. We've continued
to meet with them regularly, exchange some ideas for potential
ways to resolve it," Qualcomm President Derek Aberle said in a
telephone interview. "But we don't have an ability to update in
terms of expectations and timing."
Qualcomm has also been struggling to collect licensing
revenue from some device makers in China, including local
manufacturers the U.S. chipmaker has done little or no business
with in the past.
Any concessions on royalties that Qualcomm is forced to make
in China could spread to manufacturers in other countries, some
investors said.
"What people are most worried about is the ability to fence
in this issue to Chinese vendors if there's a reduced royalty
rate, or does it spread to other geographies," Standard Life
portfolio manager Brian Fox said.
Qualcomm said it was difficult to predict the outcome of the
U.S. and European investigations.
The European probe is separate from a four-year-old
complaint to the European Commission from a subsidiary of Nvidia
Corp over alleged patent-related incentives and
exclusionary pricing by Qualcomm.
Qualcomm forecast revenue for fiscal 2015 of between $26.8
billion and $28.8 billion. Analysts on average expected $28.91
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also expects non-GAAP earnings per share in
fiscal 2015 to be between $5.05 and $5.35. Analysts on average
expected $5.58.
The chipmaker reported revenue of $6.69 billion for its
fiscal fourth quarter, ended Sept. 28, up 3 percent from the
year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected $7.016
billion.
Qualcomm posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.89 billion,
up 26 percent from a year ago. GAAP earnings per share were
$1.11, while non-GAAP earnings were $1.26 per share.
