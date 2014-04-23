(Adds detail on results and investigation, analyst comment)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Qualcomm Inc on
Wednesday posted its smallest quarterly revenue increase since
2010 as it wrestles with a smartphone market that is losing
steam and shifting to China, sending its shares lower.
With expansion in the smartphone industry moving away from
wealthy markets such as the United States and toward China and
other developing countries, where consumers favor less expensive
devices, Qualcomm's once-impressive revenue growth is tapering
off and it is focusing on costs to preserve its profitability.
The chipmaker reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of
$6.37 billion, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts
on average had expected $6.479 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
That was the smallest year-over-year percentage increase
since the June quarter of 2010 when revenue shrank by 2 percent.
It was far lower than the quarterly growth rates of over 20
percent that Qualcomm investors until recently have been
accustomed to.
Less growth than expected in recent months in China, where
China Mobile is preparing to launch a new, faster network with
4G, or LTE, technology, hurt Qualcomm's results in the quarter,
Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf told Reuters.
"We think that what's happening there is that is in
anticipation of the launch of LTE," Mollenkopf said.
He said he expects improvements later in fiscal 2014 as China
Mobile, the world's largest cellphone carrier, rolls out its new
4G network.
"The hope is the China lift will drive their recovery," said
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. "But anytime you have
semiconductor companies looking for a back-half recovery it
makes people nervous."
Also on Wednesday, Qualcomm said it received a notice from
the SEC advising the company of a preliminary determination
recommending enforcement action in connection with a previously
disclosed China-related bribery investigation.
The company denied wrongdoing and said it was cooperating
with the investigation.
Qualcomm is also being investigated by China's anti-monopoly
regulator, which says it suspects the U.S. company of
overcharging and abusing its market position, allegations which
could lead to fines of more than $1 billion.
China and other developing countries are a major opportunity
for the San Diego company as consumers upgrade from feature
phones to smartphones and as China Mobile rolls out its 4G
network with technology that Qualcomm dominates.
But China also presents challenges for Qualcomm as its
competes with local rivals like MediaTek to sell chips
used in smartphones made by Chinese manufacturers like Huawei
and Xiaomi, which sell for much less than phones popular in the
United States.
While the majority of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling
so-called baseband chips that enable phones to communicate with
carrier networks, most of its profit comes from licensing
patents for its widespread CDMA cellphone technology.
Average prices for cellphones in the December quarter, used
to calculate licensing revenue for Qualcomm in the March
quarter, were between $221 and $227, the company said. That was
more than the $219 to $225 range that Qualcomm estimated for the
September quarter in its previous earnings statement.
Founded in 1985, Qualcomm has become the top chip supplier
for smartphones, and its stock value has surpassed that of Intel
Corp. Intel is still the world's largest chipmaker by
revenue but it has struggled to move beyond personal computers
and gain a foothold in mobile.
Global smartphone shipments are likely to grow 19 percent
this year, far less than the 39 percent increase in 2013,
according to IDC.
Qualcomm had second-quarter net income of $1.96 billion, up
5 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.14. Its
non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.31, above its previous
forecast of between $1.15 and $1.25. Analysts on average
expected $1.22.
Qualcomm said it now expects full-year non-GAAP earnings per
share between $5.05 and $5.25. It had previously forecast 2014
EPS between $5.00 and $5.20.
It said revenue in the fiscal third quarter, which ends in
June, would be between $6.2 billion and $6.8 billion. Analysts
on average expected third-quarter revenue of $6.592 billion.
Qualcomm shares were down 4.98 percent in extended trading
after closing up 0.12 percent at $80.71 on Nasdaq.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)