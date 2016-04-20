BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 Qualcomm Inc reported a 19.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand for its chips for mobile devices amid stiff competition from Chinese and Taiwanese rivals.
The San Diego-based company's total revenue fell to $5.55 billion in the second quarter ended March 27, from $6.89 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1U6Nv2Q)
Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per share, from $1.05 billion, or 63 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: