April 20 Qualcomm Inc reported a 19.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand for its chips for mobile devices amid stiff competition from Chinese and Taiwanese rivals.

The San Diego-based company's total revenue fell to $5.55 billion in the second quarter ended March 27, from $6.89 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1U6Nv2Q)

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per share, from $1.05 billion, or 63 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)