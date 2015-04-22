April 22 Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Inc's
quarterly profit plunged 46 percent as it lost a key
customer and its highly profitable licensing business suffered
due to a Chinese government probe into its anti-competitive
practices.
Net income attributable to Qualcomm fell to $1.05 billion,
or 63 cents per share in the second quarter ended March 29 from
$1.96 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
Qualcomm, which is facing problems collecting royalties in
China, said revenue rose to $6.89 billion from $6.37 billion.
