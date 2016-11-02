CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , which agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for about $38 billion last week, reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand.
Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.60 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 25, from $1.06 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f1RLQQ)
Revenue rose to $6.18 billion from $5.46 billion.
The NXP deal - the largest-ever in the semiconductor industry - would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: