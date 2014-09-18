By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Qualcomm Inc
executives showed off robots made with smartphone technology at
an annual developer conference on Thursday, but they steered
clear of talking about China, a key growth market where the
chipmaker is entangled in an antitrust investigation.
With an explosion in smartphones in recent years tapering
off, Qualcomm and handset manufacturers are eager to show
consumers and investors that they have more innovation in store
to drive demand for new devices.
The company discussed progress in 4G LTE and technology and
3D cameras, but demonstrations of robots made with Qualcomm
smartphone technology stole much of the show.
Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf demonstrated a
three-wheeled robot that picked up and sorted a number of small
toys such as stuffed animals and building blocks, based on their
shapes.
In another demonstration, engineers quickly trained a
one-foot tall robot decked out with wheels, glowing ears and
camera sensors to come and go based on simple hand gestures.
"The concept that a processor can enable a product to learn
a behavior and change behavior based on learning is powerful,"
said Qualcomm Senior Vice President Raj Talluri. "Now imagine
your phone ... You buy a phone and it learns your behavior and
in time the phone starts getting better and better and more and
more personal."
SLOWER GROWTH
Global smartphone shipments will increase 19 percent this
year, less than last year's 39 percent growth and driven by the
adoption in developing countries of handsets selling for under
$150, according to Juniper Research.
With demand for smartphones cooling in the United States,
Qualcomm sees consumers in China as key to its future, but the
world's leading mobile chipmaker faces a nearly year-old
antitrust investigation there.
That investigation, which could lead to a fine of over $1
billion, and recent troubles collecting royalties from local
manufacturers have some on Wall Street concerned about
Qualcomm's ability to cash in on the fast-growing Chinese
smartphone market.
Qualcomm normally sticks to future products and upcoming
technology at forums aimed at developers, but the investigation
is a major concern on Wall Street. Senior executives held a
lunch with financial analysts at the event, but Mollenkopf did
not attend.
"The big elephant in the room is China," said Bernstein
analyst Stacy Rasgon. "Who cares about anything else right now?"
A Qualcomm spokeswoman at the event declined to discuss the
investigation in China, where Qualcomm also faces growing
competition from smaller rivals such as MediaTek and other small
manufacturing low-cost processors.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich. Editing by Andre Grenon)