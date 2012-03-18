NEW YORK, March 18 A fast-growing market for
smartphones and tablets could lift shares of chipmaker Qualcomm
by 30 percent in the coming year, the financial
newsweekly Barron's said in its March 19 edition.
Qualcomm chips are in the latest iPads and iPhones from
Apple, based on teardowns of those machines, since
Apple recently chose Qualcomm over Intel as a supplier
of communications chips, according to Barron's.
Other customers include Nokia, Samsung, and
Motorola, and chipsets for video and graphics could
drive Microsoft's Windows 8 tablets when those
Microsoft products reach the market, the investors' weekly said.
Qualcomm shares closed Friday at $65.41 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Dan Lalor)