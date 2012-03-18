NEW YORK, March 18 A fast-growing market for smartphones and tablets could lift shares of chipmaker Qualcomm by 30 percent in the coming year, the financial newsweekly Barron's said in its March 19 edition.

Qualcomm chips are in the latest iPads and iPhones from Apple, based on teardowns of those machines, since Apple recently chose Qualcomm over Intel as a supplier of communications chips, according to Barron's.

Other customers include Nokia, Samsung, and Motorola, and chipsets for video and graphics could drive Microsoft's Windows 8 tablets when those Microsoft products reach the market, the investors' weekly said.

Qualcomm shares closed Friday at $65.41 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Dan Lalor)