SAN DIEGO, Sept 4 Qualcomm Inc
introduced its "Toq" smartwatch on Wednesday, a wrist-worn
device that can play music and handle phone calls and messages,
marking the chipmaker's entry into the consumer electronics and
wearable computing arenas.
The announcement came as Samsung Electronics
unveiled its own much-anticipated "Galaxy Gear" in Berlin, a
watch that can also perform basic functions like calls, photos
and messaging in concert with a smartphone.
Qualcomm executives told developers in San Diego it will
divulge details on how to buy a Toq later this month, and did
not specify a price. They said it will be the first smartwatch
with a touch-enabled color screen that can be easily be viewed
in bright sunlight.
Apple Inc and Google Inc are widely
believed to be working on "wearables" such as wrist-worn
devices, in what analysts expect to be the next phase of the
mobile communications boom.