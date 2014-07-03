By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 3
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Qualcomm, which
makes mobile chips, said on Thursday that Chinese contract
manufacturer SMIC would produce its Snapdragon
processors.
The agreement with SMIC suggests Qualcomm aims to shore up
capacity for future demand but it could also improve Qualcomm's
relationship with the government in China, a key growth market
where the U.S. chipmaker has been under antitrust scrutiny.
Qualcomm said in a news release it is working in China with
SMIC, or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, on 28
nanometer manufacturing technology used to make its Snapdragon
chips, which are used widely in smartphones.
SMIC has previously made power management and other chips on
behalf of Qualcomm but the Snapdragon agreement signifies a
technological step up in the two companies' relationship.
Qualcomm is a major customer of Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's leading contract
chip manufacturer. In 2012, a slower-than-expected launch of 28
nm production at TSMC affected the supply of chips to customers
including Qualcomm and Nvidia.
"You're going to have an iPhone launch, then holiday selling
season. There could be a pretty substantial increase in wafers
for back half (of 2014), said FBR analyst Chris Rolland.
SMIC is the world's fifth largest contract chipmaker,
according to market research firm IC Insights, and it trails
TSMC in technology.
China's anti-monopoly regulator has accused Qualcomm of
overcharging and abusing its market position, and the chipmaker
could face a fine more than $1 billion.
Helping SMIC with 28 nm production will mean a boost to
China's semiconductor industry and could help SMIC offer similar
services to customers beyond Qualcomm.
The Chinese government has placed enormous emphasis on
moving the world's second-largest economy up the technology
value chain in areas such as semiconductors.
TSMC is now ramping up newer 20 nm manufacturing technology,
allowing for increased power and efficiency by packing more
transistors onto each chip.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)