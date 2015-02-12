* Probe follows record fine against Qualcomm in China
* S.Korea fined Qualcomm more than $200 mln in 2009
By Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's Fair Trade
Commission is investigating Qualcomm Inc, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, adding to
antitrust woes for the U.S. chipmaker following a record fine it
agreed to pay in China.
The person, who asked not to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter, declined to elaborate further.
South Korea's Maeil Business newspaper, without citing
direct sources, reported that the commission will look into
whether Qualcomm is abusing its dominant market position.
As part of its investigation, the commission plans to send
inquiries to domestic smartphone makers such as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd as well as Qualcomm competitors
like Intel Corp, the newspaper said.
Qualcomm, the Fair Trade Commission and Samsung Electronics
declined to comment. Intel did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Qualcomm is also dealing with antitrust probes in Europe and
the United States. In their investigation of Qualcomm, Chinese
antitrust officials had met with their South Korean
counterparts, Reuters reported in August.
In 2009, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission fined Qualcomm
more than $200 million for abusing its dominant market position.
On Monday, chipmaker agreed to a $975 million fine in China
to end a 14-month government investigation into anti-competitive
practices.
As part of the China deal, the company will also be required
to cut royalty rates on patents used in China, which could help
smartphone makers such as Xiaomi Inc and Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd.
