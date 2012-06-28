(Corrects first paragraph to change "spin off" to "fold")
June 28 Cellphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc
plans to fold its research and development activities
and its product and services businesses into a wholly owned unit
to better protect its patent portfolio.
Under the new corporate structure, Qualcomm Inc will include
the company's technology licensing division, corporate functions
and most of its patent portfolio, the company said.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc (QTI), the new subsidiary, will
increasingly work with open source software and help protect the
parent company's patents from being licensed out due to their
activities.
The company said it expects to complete the restructuring
during the first fiscal quarter of 2013.
The company's shares closed at $54.91 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)