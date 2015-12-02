(Adds details, background, updates shares)
Dec 2 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc signed a
licensing pact with Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd that
allows the Chinese smartphone maker to use its patents to make
and sell 3G and 4G devices.
Xiaomi has enjoyed a rapid rise with handsets it touts as
cheaper but well-designed alternatives to Apple Inc's
iPhones.
Shares of Qualcomm rose 6.8 percent to $52.65 in early trade
on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, the royalties payable by Xiaomi are
consistent with terms of a rectification plan submitted by
Qualcomm to China's National Reform and Development Commission
(NDRC).
Qualcomm entered into a settlement with NDRC over the
company's violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law.
The chipmaker said in November that it was facing delays in
closing new licensing agreements in China and some Chinese
customers were "improperly withholding" royalties on Qualcomm's
patents by changing the way they report sales.
Up to Tuesday's close, Qualcomm's stock had lost nearly a
third of its value this year.
