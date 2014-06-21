KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's Qualitas
Medical Group, a healthcare provider, plans a 1 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($310.85 million) initial public offering by
early next year, sources close to the listing said.
The IPO is expected by year-end or early 2015, according to
the sources, adding that CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is
one of the advisers.
Media said Credit Suisse Group AG was also working
on the deal. Officials from Qualitas Official were not
immediately available for comment.
Qualitas operates a network of clinics in Malaysia. It runs
medical centres across Singapore, India, Australia and New
Zealand in partnerships with local operators.
($1 = 3.2 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Al-Zaquan Amer
Hamzah; Editing by Nick Macfie)