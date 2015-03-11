KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysia's Qualitas
Healthcare Corp Bhd has started investor education for its
initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to raise about
$150 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The premarketing will end on March 24, reported IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication. Book building for institutional
investors will open by end of March, while Southern Capital is
the vendor of the secondary shares, it added.
Qualitas representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
Qualitas, founded by group Managing Director Noorul Ameen
Mohamed Ishack, will use almost all of the IPO proceeds for
strategic investment, acquisitions and general corporate
purposes, showed a draft IPO prospectus filed with the
Securities Commission in early December.
Qualitas was previously listed on Singapore's Catalist
exchange for small companies until delisting in 2011.
CIMB and Credit Suisse are joint global coordinators and
bookrunners for the Kuala Lumpur IPO, the draft showed.
(Reporting by Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional
Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)