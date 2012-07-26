* Q1 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.35
July 26 Healthcare IT company Quality Systems
Inc, citing weak industry trends, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year
forecast, wiping out nearly a quarter of its market value in
premarket trading on the Nasdaq.
Quality Systems, which makes electronic health records
systems, said "evolving conditions affecting our industry and
uncertainty in predicting future results" had prompted it to not
reaffirm its forecast for the year.
The company's shares hit a low of $18, down from their
Wednesday close of $23.63.
April-June net income at the Irvine, California-based
company fell to $15.5 million, or 26 cents per share, from $19
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $118.3 million from $100.4 million but
sales in its software, hardware and supplies segment fell about
11 percent to $25.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per
share on revenue of $120.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore;
Editing by Akshay Lodaya and Ted Kerr)