* To list under "QLYS"
* JP Morgan and Credit Suisse to be lead underwriters
June 8 Cloud security provider Qualys Inc filed
with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial
public offering of its common stock.
The company, which provides a cloud computing based platform
for companies to secure their IT infrastructure, said it plans
to list under the symbol "QLYS", but did not say on which
exchange.
Qualys is backed by chief executive Philippe Courtot, who
owns about 40 percent of the company, and venture capital firm
Trident Capital, which has a 27.4 percent stake.
The California-based company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that JP Morgan
and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead underwriters to the
offering.
The company, whose services are used by more than 5,700
organizations in 100 countries, had a revenue of $21.2 million
for the quarter ended March 31, according to the filing.
Qualys did not say how many shares it will sell or their
expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)