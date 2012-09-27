Sept 27 Cloud computing security provider Qualys
Inc said it raised about $91 million after pricing its initial
public offering of 7.6 million shares at $12 per share, the
mid-point of its expected price range.
The company was expecting to raise up to $98.8 million from
the offering at the high end of its price range of $11 to $13
per share.
California-based Qualys plans to use the proceeds for
capital expenditures and investing in sales, research and
development activities.
The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on
Friday under the symbol "QLYS."
JPMorgan and Credit Suisse Securities acted as the lead
underwriters to the offering.