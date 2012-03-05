* Q1 loss per share $0.18 vs est loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $161.6 mln vs est $181.7 mln
March 5 Quanex Building Products Corp
posted a wider first-quarter loss hurt by higher costs,
and said increasing residential foreclosures and stringent
credit conditions will make this a difficult year for the
housing industry.
The company, a provider of aluminum sheet products for
residential repair & remodel markets, expects to ship about 39
million window shipments in the United States in 2012 and
estimates capital expenditures of $49 million.
First-quarter loss widened to $6.8 million, or 18 cents a
share, from $4.7 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales were almost flat at $161.6 million.
Sales at its aluminum sheet products segment fell about 17
percent. The company shipped 44 million pounds of aluminium
sheets compared to 52 million pounds last year.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents a share,
before special items, on revenue of $181.74 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Selling, general and administrative costs rose 24 percent to
$25.1 million.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $16.64 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. It has lost over a fifth
of its value in the last eleven months.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)