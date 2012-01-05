TAIPEI Jan 5 Taiwan's Quanta Computer
Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on
Thursday it is suing chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc
in a U.S. court over defective products.
A Quanta official said the issue would not have any impact
on earnings in 2011 and 2012.
According to a company source, microchips sold by AMD in
2007 had caused overheating problems in Quanta's notebook
computers.
The source said Quanta had investigated the issue and had
tried to settle with AMD without success over the past few years
so it decided to take legal action.
AMD representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)