TAIPEI May 14 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc
, the world's top contract laptop maker, booked a 13
percent fall in first-quarter net profit amid a global decline
in PC sales.
The company posted a net profit of T$4.45 billion ($149.3
million) in January to March.
That was below T$5.13 billion in the same period a year
earlier and T$5.48 billion in the previous quarter but in line
with market expectations.
Quanta did not elaborate in the statement.
An average estimate from 17 analysts had called for Quanta
to book a net profit of T$4.47 billion in the quarter, according
to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The contract maker is a supplier for top global brands
including Apple Inc, Google Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group
Ltd.