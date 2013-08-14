UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TAIPEI, August 14 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, booked a worse-than-expected 33 percent fall in second-quarter net profit from a year ago, hit hard as traditional PC sales give way to explosive growth for tablets and smartphones.
The company said it posted a net profit of T$4.02 billion ($134.2 million) in the April-June period, below an average estimate of T$4.2 billion from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The result compares with T$5.99 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$4.45 billion in the previous quarter.
The contract maker is a supplier for top global brands including Apple Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.