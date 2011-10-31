(Recasts, adds Compal, Asustek comment)

TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday and said it expects notebook shipment growth to remain intact this year and to be in line with the industry next year.

Quanta and smaller rival Compal Electronics Inc are battling with falling demand in traditional PCs, reflecting a switch by tech-savvy consumers to tablet PCs and other gadgets as well as the global economic slowdown.

Quanta, which supplies to top brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co , Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd , made a net profit of T$5.45 billion ($182.5 million) for July-September, down 6.7 percent from the same period a year earlier but up 1.5 percent from the previous quarter.

Fifteen analysts had forecast the company would post T$5.28 billion in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Commenting on the impact of Thailand's flooding, Quanta Chairman Barry Lam said the company would not be affected before mid-November because it buys materials on clients' consignments. But the impact in the rest of the fourth quarter was uncertain.

Lam said two-thirds of the hard disk drives, the most-affected component by the floods, are produced outside Thailand.

Also on Monday Compal posted a third-quarter net profit that was much lower than forecast, down 45 percent from a year earlier and down 35.6 percent from the previous quarter to T$2.11 billion.

Compal said it saw the Thai floods and the global slowdown cutting notebook shipments by between 5 and 10 pct in the fourth quarter. It said the effect won't be immediate due to inventory, but would increase towards the end of December.

Another PC maker, Asustek Computer Inc , said it sees its Q4 revenue dropping between 5 and 10 percent due to the floods, but said a bigger impact would not be seen in earnings until the first quarter, as companies still had some inventory buffers to carry them through to mid-November or December.

"Because quotations were already done, the cost increase will not be reflected in Q4, but may be reflected in selling prices in Q1. So in Q4 the cost increase in HDD will have some impact on growth margins," said Asustek CFO David Chang.

Asustek sees notebook computer shipments at 4.1 million in the fourth quarter, down from 4.3 million in the third quarter, while netbook shipments will be 1.2 million against 1.3 million and tablets 600,000 versus 630,000.

Asustek said net profit in July-September was T$4.68 billion, down 9.4 percent from a year earlier and down 30 percent from the previous quarter.

Last Friday, Acer Inc also said it expected fourth quarter sales to fall as much as 10 percent from the previous three months and will raise prices as flooding in Thailand disrupts supplies of hard disk drives. (Reporting by Jialu Chen and Clare Jim; Editing by David Holmes)