TAIPEI, Sept 21 Quanta Computer Inc said on Wednesday its third-quarter and full-year revenue targets remained unchanged, after stating employee numbers at its Taiwan production line fell by more than 1,000 from the first half following a decline in client orders.

Quanta CFO Elton Yang said earlier on Wednesday that overall notebook shipments in September would be better than expected.

Quanta, the world's largest contract PC maker, said late last month that it saw traditional pre year-end holiday demand slowing and lowered its notebook shipment growth forecast for the second half to a 5 percent rise over the first half. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)