TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday and said it expects notebook shipment growth to remain intact this year and be in line with the industry next year.

Quanta and smaller rival Compal Electronics Inc are battling with falling demand in traditional PCs as tech-savvy consumers turn to tablet PCs and other gadgets and amid a global economic slowdown.

Quanta recorded a net profit of T$5.45 billion ($182.53 million) for July-September, down 6.7 percent from the same period a year earlier and up 1.5 percent from the previous quarter.

Fifteen analysts forecast the company would post T$5.28 billion in net profit in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Commenting on the impact of Thailand's flooding on the PC industry, Quanta Chairman Barry Lam said that it would not be affected before mid-November because the company buys materials upon clients' consignment; but the impact in the second half of the fourth quarter is uncertain if the situation persists.

Lam pointed out that two-thirds of the hard disk drive - the most-affected component in the Thailand flooding that is used in PC and other products - are produced outside Thailand.

Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co , Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd .

Compal posted earlier on Monday a third-quarter net profit that was much worse than forecast.

($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Jacqueline Wong)