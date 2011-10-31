TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc
, the world's top contract laptop maker, posted
better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday and said it
expects notebook shipment growth to remain intact this year and
be in line with the industry next year.
Quanta and smaller rival Compal Electronics Inc
are battling with falling demand in traditional PCs as
tech-savvy consumers turn to tablet PCs and other gadgets and
amid a global economic slowdown.
Quanta recorded a net profit of T$5.45 billion ($182.53
million) for July-September, down 6.7 percent from the same
period a year earlier and up 1.5 percent from the previous
quarter.
Fifteen analysts forecast the company would post T$5.28
billion in net profit in the quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Commenting on the impact of Thailand's flooding on the PC
industry, Quanta Chairman Barry Lam said that it would not be
affected before mid-November because the company buys materials
upon clients' consignment; but the impact in the second half of
the fourth quarter is uncertain if the situation persists.
Lam pointed out that two-thirds of the hard disk drive - the
most-affected component in the Thailand flooding that is used in
PC and other products - are produced outside Thailand.
Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Hewlett-Packard
Co , Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd .
Compal posted earlier on Monday a third-quarter net profit
that was much worse than forecast.
($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and
Jacqueline Wong)