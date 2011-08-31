BRIEF-Gray completes refinancing of senior credit facility
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Aug 31 Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but forecast weaker shipments in the second half.
Quanta and smaller rival Compal Electronics Inc are battling with falling demand in traditional PCs as tech-savvy consumers turn to tablet PCs and other gadgets. The poor health of major western economies is also casting a shadow over demand.
Quanta recorded a net profit of T$5.37 billion ($185 million) for April-June, up 5.1 percent from the same period a year earlier but down 6 percent from the previous quarter.
Eleven analysts forecast the company to post T$5.20 billion net profit in the quarter, polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co , Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd . (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
HELSINKI, Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results