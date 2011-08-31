TAIPEI Aug 31 Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but forecast weaker shipments in the second half.

Quanta and smaller rival Compal Electronics Inc are battling with falling demand in traditional PCs as tech-savvy consumers turn to tablet PCs and other gadgets. The poor health of major western economies is also casting a shadow over demand.

Quanta recorded a net profit of T$5.37 billion ($185 million) for April-June, up 5.1 percent from the same period a year earlier but down 6 percent from the previous quarter.

Eleven analysts forecast the company to post T$5.20 billion net profit in the quarter, polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co , Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd . (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)