TAIPEI Oct 11 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said consolidated September sales totalled T$88.60 billion ($2,92 billion), down 8.38 percent from T$96.70 billion a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$93.06 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 30.486 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)