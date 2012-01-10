TAIPEI Jan 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said its unconsolidated December sales totalled T$91.07 billion ($3 billion), down 2.5 percent from T$93.42 billion in the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$96.52 billion.

Consolidated sales fell 4.8 percent to T$91.5 billion. The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 30.1975 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)