BRIEF-JC Hyun Systems says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 25 won/share for FY 2016
TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that March unconsolidated sales totaled T$75.88 billion ($2.57 billion), down 30.8 percent from a year earlier.
Consolidated sales for the month totaled T$76.31 billion compared to T$70.01 billion in the previous month and T$114.57 billion a year earlier.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on Quanta's website, see here
($1 = 29.50 Taiwan dollars)
* Sees net profit for Q1 of FY 2017 to increase by 44.9 percent to 74.6 percent, or to be 8.3 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (5.7 million yuan)
* Says it signed a contract of construction of solar power plant for $1.55 million