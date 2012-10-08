TAIPEI Oct 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that consolidated September sales totalled T$83.5 billion ($2.85 billion), down 5.8 percent from T$88.6 billion a year earlier.

The figure was however up from the previous month's T$82.9 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.2860 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)