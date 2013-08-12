Aug 12 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 22.4 percent fall in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 71.736 -22.4 460.065 -18.7 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) (Reporting by Clare Jim in TAIPEI and Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)