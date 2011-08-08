TAIPEI Aug 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that July sales totalled T$85.59 billion ($2.96 billion), down 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$88.98 billion. Sales in the same period a year ago were T$86.19 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here

($1 = 28.940 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)