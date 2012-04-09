BRIEF-Beijing E-techstar's share trade to resume on Feb 24
* Says share trade to resume on Feb 24 after it has revised asset restructuring proposal
TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that March unconsolidated sales totaled T$75.88 billion ($2.57 billion), down 30.8 percent from a year earlier.
Consolidated sales for the month totaled T$76.31 billion compared to T$70.01 billion in the previous month and T$114.57 billion a year earlier.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on Quanta's website, see here
($1 = 29.50 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 25 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it cancels the new share issuance plan disclosed on Feb. 13