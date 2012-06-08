BRIEF-Tongyu Communication plans industry buyout fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up industry buyout fund worth 1.0 billion yuan ($145.26 million) with partners
TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated May sales totalled T$72.71 billion ($2.43 billion), down 14.2 percent from T$84.69 billion a year earlier.
Consolidated sales were T$72.68 billion, down 16 percent from May last year. The figure was, however, up from the previous month's T$68.03 billion.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.8930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says it plans to set up industry buyout fund worth 1.0 billion yuan ($145.26 million) with partners
TAIPEI, Feb 21 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, reversing early gains on profit-taking although losses were checked by data showing export orders in January grew for a sixth consecutive month. Overall trading was muted with lack of cues from U.S. markets, which were shut on Monday for the Presidents Day. As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,734.54 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session. The electronics subi
* Says it completed off-floor distribution of 340,000 shares at 676 yen per share