TAIPEI, Sept 7 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that August sales totalled T$82.9 billion ($2.77 billion), down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

The figure also came below the previous month's T$87.88 billion.

The company did not give further details.

