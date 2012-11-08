TAIPEI Nov 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Thursday that consolidated October sales totaled T$99.24 billion ($3.39 billion), down 7.46 percent from T$107.2 billion a year earlier.

The figure, however, was up from the previous month's T$83.5 billion. The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here (Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Matt Driskill)