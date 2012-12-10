TAIPEI Dec 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that consolidated November sales totalled T$86.05 billion ($2.96 billion), down 11.2 percent from T$96.86 billion a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$99.24 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.0570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)