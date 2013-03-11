Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 25.4 percent fall in February sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: FEB Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 56.5 -25.4 126.7 -20.3 (US$ bln) 1.91 For a table on Quanta's website, see ($1 = 29.6515 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim in Taipei; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)