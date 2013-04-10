TAIPEI, April 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 10 percent fall in March sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MARCH Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 70.6 -10.1 197.30 -16.9 (US$ bln/mln) 2.35 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 30.0010 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)