TAIPEI, Sept 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 19.2 percent fall in August sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: AUG Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 72.66 -19.2 532.72 -18.8 (US$ bln) 2.44 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 29.7295 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)