Nov 11 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 22.4 percent fall in October sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: OCTOBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 78.56 -22.4 687.42 -18.9 (US$ bln) 2.67 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 29.4210 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim in TAIPEI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)