TAIPEI, Dec 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 16.2 percent fall in November sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: NOVEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 98.39 -16.2 785.81 -16.2 (US$ bln) 3.33 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 29.5675 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)