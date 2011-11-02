Nov 2 Infrastructure contractor Quanta Services Inc said one of its units will be part of a three-company joint venture that will build TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Price Gregory Services Inc, along with Michels Corp and Sheehan Pipeline Construction Co, will form MPS Constructors LLC, the company that will build about 1,179 miles of the pipeline that will carry crude from Alberta's oil sands to Texas refineries.

The already-delayed pipeline is yet to be approved by Obama's administration and TransCanada says an extended delay may cause lead oil shippers and refineries to abandon their support.

In a separate release, Houston-based Quanta reported a 15 percent drop in its third-quarter net income to $55.6 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)