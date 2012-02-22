* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.19-$0.21 vs est $0.16
* Sees Q1 rev $1.25 bln-$1.35 bln vs est $1.06 bln
* Q4 EPS $0.32 vs $0.16 year-ago qtr
* Q4 rev $1.51 bln vs est $1.39 bln
Feb 22 Quanta Services Inc's
quarterly earnings doubled, helped by strong growth at its
electric power segment, and the utility contractor forecast a
strong first quarter.
For the first quarter, the company expects to earn 19 cents
to 21 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.25
billion to $1.35 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 16
cents a share, on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the October-December quarter, net income rose to $70.8
million, or 32 cents a share, from $34.4 million, or 16 cents a
share, last year.
Excluding items, Quanta earned 41 cents a share.
Revenue rose 36 percent to $1.51 billion.
Analysts expected the company to earn 34 cents a share, on
revenue of $1.39 billion.
Revenue at the electric power segment, which contributes
almost a third to the total revenue, rose 63 percent to $973.4
million.
Quanta Services shares, which have gained 42 percent in
value since touching their year-low in August, closed at $21.79
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)