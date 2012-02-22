* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.19-$0.21 vs est $0.16

Feb 22 Quanta Services Inc's quarterly earnings doubled, helped by strong growth at its electric power segment, and the utility contractor forecast a strong first quarter.

For the first quarter, the company expects to earn 19 cents to 21 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 16 cents a share, on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the October-December quarter, net income rose to $70.8 million, or 32 cents a share, from $34.4 million, or 16 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, Quanta earned 41 cents a share.

Revenue rose 36 percent to $1.51 billion.

Analysts expected the company to earn 34 cents a share, on revenue of $1.39 billion.

Revenue at the electric power segment, which contributes almost a third to the total revenue, rose 63 percent to $973.4 million.

Quanta Services shares, which have gained 42 percent in value since touching their year-low in August, closed at $21.79 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)