May 3 Utilities contractor Quanta Services Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a jump in electric power and natural gas and pipeline revenue, and raised its outlook for the year.

Quanta, which installs and maintains infrastructure for electric and gas utilities and telecom providers, now expects to earn $1.19 to $1.39 per share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.7 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.

The company forecast in February adjusted earnings of $1.08 to $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion.

"Based on our performance in this year's first quarter, increased backlog, and improved visibility in the natural gas and pipeline segment, we have increased our full year 2012 guidance," Chief Executive, Jim O'Neil, said in a statement.

During the first quarter, revenue at the company's natural gas and pipeline segment more than doubled.

The company earned $45.7 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $17.6 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue rose 68 percent to $1.43 billion. Electric power revenue rose 65 percent to $933.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $22.63 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)