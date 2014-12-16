BRIEF-Stentys FY operating loss shrinks to 8.3 mln euros
* FY operating loss of is 8.3 million euros versus a loss of 9.5 million euros a year ago
Dec 16 Quantel SA :
* Raises 4.35 million euros ($5.44 million) in capital increase
* Issue 2.7 times oversubscribed; extension clause exercised in full
* 1,697,948 new shares issued in capital increase Source text: bit.ly/1BRThd4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON/ST LOUIS, March 21 U.S. banks should not cut ties with foreign clients over money- laundering worries unless officials have concrete cause for concern, a leading U.S. regulator is telling staff and lenders.
* Candlewood Investment Group LP reports 9.1 pct passive stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc as on March 21, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nxrO2p) Further company coverage: