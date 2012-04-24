April 24 The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.25 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 109.798 to yield 3.72 percent or 110.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

($1=C$0.99) (New York Ratings Team; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)