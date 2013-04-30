April 30 Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($495 million) of bonds due Dec. 1, 2045 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent bonds were priced at 99.420 to yield 3.53 percent, or 116.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$1.0 billion ($990 million).

The lead manager on the sale was the National Bank of Canada.