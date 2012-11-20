WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
QUEBEC CITY Nov 20 Quebec's new separatist government promised on Tuesday to balance the provincial budget in the next fiscal year through a combination of tax hikes, spending cuts and other measures, while running a deficit for 2012-13.
The Parti Quebecois government's budget sees a C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) deficit for the current year, 2012-13, excluding a C$1.8 billion impact from a Hydro-Quebec loss due to the closing of a nuclear power plant.
The Parti Quebecois, which would like to take Quebec out of Canada, only has a minority of seats in the provincial legislature. But the main opposition Liberal Party said that while it opposed the budget, it had not decided whether to bring the government down and force a snap election.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT